Gustavo Petro: I should have received a medal for my fight against cocaine, not accusations and threats from the demente

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that US President Donald Trump should award him with medals for his intensified fight against cocaine exports to the US, instead of threatening him. He wrote this in X.

Petro called it “politically irrational“ that instead of expressing gratitude for the fight against drug trafficking, in which Colombia sacrificed hundreds of its soldiers and police officers to prevent the export of cocaine around the world, including to the United States, Washington continues to accuse the Colombian leader of inaction.

“How is it possible that the United States withdraws its support and remains inactive, criticizing our effectiveness and attacking me and my family, instead of awarding us medals? I personally designed this anti-drug strategy and ordered its implementation,“ Petro added.

Petro had previously expressed the opinion that Trump had succumbed to senile dementia. The statements came after the US president accused the Colombian leader of aiding drug trafficking. "The label Trump has given me as a criminal involved in drug trafficking confirms his senility," the head of state wrote in a post on X.