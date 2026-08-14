The Japanese government is urgently exploring possible retaliation against Russia after President Vladimir Putin's provocative visit to the disputed Kuril Islands.

This was reported by the official Japanese television channel NHK (nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/) in its morning broadcast on Friday, August 14, 2026.

The visit of the Russian head of state to Iturup Island - the first of its kind in his career - has caused unprecedented diplomatic tension between Tokyo and Moscow.

A sharp protest and extraordinary diplomatic moves

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has categorically condemned the Kremlin's actions. She described the visit as “absolutely unacceptable“ and stressed that it grossly hurts the feelings of the Japanese people, reports the world agency Reuters (reuters.com).

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi immediately summoned the Russian ambassador to Tokyo, Nikolai Nozdrev, to deliver an official protest. According to the Japanese side, the Southern Kuril Islands (called the “Northern Territories“ in Japan) are indigenous Japanese land both historically and under international law.

Moscow's response: “Genetic code of winners“

For its part, the Kremlin has demonstrated complete disregard for Tokyo's discontent. During his tour of Iturup Island, where he visited a fish farm and a hospital, Putin stated that the Kuril Islands are legitimate Russian territory following the results of World War II. He added that the Russian people possess the “genetic code of a winner”, the Bulgarian media reported Nova TV (nova.bg).

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev reacted even more sharply on the social network X. He warned Japan that the islands “were and will remain Russian“, and anyone who disputes this will face “monstrous consequences“.

The historical conflict and the geopolitical context

The territorial dispute over the four southernmost islands of the archipelago - Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai group - dates back to 1945, when they were occupied by the Soviet Union. Due to this unresolved issue, Russia and Japan have not yet signed an official peace treaty to end World War II, the media recalls Sega (segabg.com).

Analysts note that Tokyo's retaliatory measures, reported NHK, may include:

Expanding economic and personal sanctions against Russian government officials;

Strengthening military cooperation with the United States in the Pacific region;

Further closure of air and sea space for Russian vessels.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated dramatically since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, when Japan joined the G7 sanctions against Moscow. Putin's current visit puts the diplomatic dialogue at a complete impasse.