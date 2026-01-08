Two people killed, several injured in shooting near church in Salt Lake City

Two people were killed and several injured in a shooting in a parking lot near a Mormon church in the capital of the US state of Utah - Salt Lake City, police said, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

According to initial data, the tragedy in the parking lot next to the temple of the "Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints" took place late last night, a police spokesman said, noting that the situation is still unclear.

"There was a funeral service at the church," spokesman Glen Mills told reporters. "There was some kind of altercation in the parking lot, and then shots were fired," he added.

Two of at least eight people shot have died from their wounds, and three are in critical condition. There is no information about the others.

Police are searching for the perpetrators. The FBI has offered assistance.

Local media, quoted by the Associated Press, report that no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting at this time. Video footage from the scene shows a large number of emergency vehicles.