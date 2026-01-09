Lawmaker injured in parliament by improvised explosive device

A lawmaker from the conservative National Party of Honduran President-elect Nasri Asfura was injured when someone threw an improvised explosive device into the country's parliament, the Associated Press reported, BTA reported.

Lawmakers were in session and lawmaker Gladys Aurora Lopez was in the hallway of the legislative building when she was hit in the back by the explosive device. Lopez fell to the floor and her jacket was torn. Witnesses took her to the hospital for treatment, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Tomás Zambrano, chairman of the National Party's group in Congress, blamed the attack on the outgoing Freedom and Restoration Party (LIBRE). Zambrano said on the social media platform "Ex" that he considered this an attack on the National Party.

The deputies were summoned to consider LIBRE's proposal to recount the votes, despite the fact that the electoral authorities declared it the winner in December.

LIBRE did not recognize the results of the November 30 election. The National Electoral Council declared Asfoura the winner by a narrow margin almost a month after the vote.

Security camera footage showed that the explosive device was thrown from outside, from the street.