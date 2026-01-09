Belgian farmers block highways and roads

Belgian farmers blocked highways, road junctions and areas along the borders with neighboring Germany, the Netherlands and France since the early hours of the day in protest against EU policy and the expected signing of the agreement with the Mercosur countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay), local media reported, quoted by BTA.

It is noted that some of the protesters have again headed towards Brussels and reached the ring road. During the last similar event at the end of December, over 900 tractors entered the Belgian capital and created chaos.

It is explained that the farmers are protesting against the economic difficulties and bureaucracy they face. They say their income is insufficient, the rules are unfair and there is no vision for the long-term development of this economic sector.

Earlier this week, the European Commission announced its intention to proceed with the signing of the agreement with Mercosur, despite the resistance of France and Italy, as well as to provide additional funds for European agriculture. Polls with protesters showed that for them this is not an answer to the demands made.

The agreement is expected to be voted on today by representatives of EU countries in Brussels, with France announcing that it will be against it, while Italy has reserved the opportunity to support the text under certain conditions.