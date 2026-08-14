Truce in the Black Sea? Russia categorically refused

Russia has rejected the idea of a ceasefire with Ukraine in the Black Sea, reports "Reuters". Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she saw no reason for "half-measures" that would allow the other side to take a breather.

In recent weeks, both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, which has led to an increase in world grain prices.

Zakharova accused Ukraine of "brazen terrorist acts" against shipping, without mentioning the attacks by Russia itself.

"We view these attacks (by Ukraine) as a deliberate policy aimed at destabilizing civilian shipping in the Black Sea region, with the aim of further escalating tensions and prolonging the conflict, all with the explicit consent of neighboring countries," she said.

"At the same time, we see no signs of improving the situation, and therefore there is no reason for half-hearted measures that would simply give the Kiev regime temporary time to recover," Zakharova added.

She indicated that her comment was in response to a statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to which Ankara had sent proposals to Russia and Ukraine for a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea.

According to her, Russia has not received an official proposal from Turkey.

Yesterday, "Reuters" reported that Ukraine had conveyed to Russia, through a third party, a proposal for the two countries to cease attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea.

Zakharova said it was not possible to restore the 2022-2023 Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was brokered by Turkey. The agreement allowed Russia and Ukraine — two of the world's leading grain exporters — to continue supplying global markets.

Zakharova described the deal as one-sided and said it fell apart after Russia accused Ukraine and the West of failing to fulfill their part of the agreement.