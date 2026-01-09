Trump: Russian economy is in very bad shape

US President Donald Trump said he supports new sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, but at the same time expressed hope that these measures will not be used, DPA reported, BTA reported.

"I support the sanctions", Trump said last night to the American television channel "Fox News", adding that the US hopes they will not use them.

The US president stressed that the US has already imposed "heavy sanctions on Russia" and pointed out that the Russian economy "is in very bad shape," adding that Russia is larger and has more influence than Ukraine.

In recent months, Trump has imposed several rounds of sanctions on the Russian economy in the wake of the four-year war in Ukraine, targeting Russia's two largest oil companies, and has imposed tariffs on India over its trade relations with Moscow.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the proposed sanctions would allow Trump to increase pressure on countries such as China, India and Brazil to stop buying Russian oil. He expressed confidence that he expects the measures to be supported by both Democrats and Republicans in Congress as early as next week.