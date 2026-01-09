Trump has canceled a second attack on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump said he had canceled a second series of attacks on Venezuela after Caracas released "a large number of political prisoners", Agence France-Presse reported, citing a statement by the American head of state on his social network "Truth Social", BTA reported.

"Venezuela is releasing a large number of political prisoners as a sign that it "seeks peace". This is a very important and smart gesture," Trump noted.

"The United States and Venezuela are working well together, especially in terms of rebuilding their oil and gas infrastructure in a much bigger, better and more modern form. Because of this cooperation, I have canceled the second wave of attacks that were previously expected and appear not to be necessary, but all ships will remain in place for safety and security purposes," the US president added.

The major oil companies "will invest at least $100 billion, and today I will meet with representatives of all the companies at the White House," he promised.

US President Donald Trump said last night, quoted by Agence France-Presse, that after the strikes on ships in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, the US will launch a "land" operation against the cartels, without specifying where.

„We will launch a land operation against the cartels. The cartels rule Mexico. "It's very sad to see and watch what's happening in this country," the US president said in an interview with "Fox News."

On Sunday, Trump called on Mexico to "get tough" after months of pressure on its southern neighbor over drug trafficking and trade issues. The US president said he had urged his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, to allow Washington to send US forces to fight drug cartels operating in Mexico - a proposal she has rejected in the past.

On Saturday, US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and the US justice system charged them with "narcoterrorism" and importing "tons of cocaine."