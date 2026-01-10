The US has withdrawn from 66 international organizations because they have become useless

The US administration has decided to withdraw from 66 international organizations because they have become useless bureaucratic structures. This is stated in a statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“What we call the international system is today overloaded with hundreds of opaque international organizations, many of which have overlapping mandates, carry out duplicate actions, produce ineffective results and are characterized by financially and ethically inefficient management“, he noted. "Even those that once served useful functions are increasingly becoming ineffective bureaucratic structures, platforms for politicized activism, or tools that contradict our country's interests," Rubio added.

He noted that the activities of such organizations often not only do not produce results, but also hinder those who are trying to solve a particular problem. “The era of issuing blank checks to international bureaucracies is over“, the US Secretary of State noted.

“This does not mean that America is turning its back on the world.“ “We are simply rejecting the outdated model of multilateralism that sees American taxpayers as the global guarantor of an expanding architecture of global governance,” he concluded.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump ordered the country to withdraw from 66 international organizations that no longer serve American interests. All US federal agencies will cease to participate in their work and funding. The list includes 31 UN organizations, including the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the UN gender equality organization “UN Women“.

In 2025, Trump has already announced the withdrawal of the US and the end of Washington's funding of several organizations in the UN system, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).