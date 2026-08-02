The United States is preparing a large-scale diplomatic offensive on two fronts, affecting the future of Ukraine and Venezuela.

In an exclusive interview, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will make a new attempt to push forward peace talks between Kiev and Moscow, while regarding Caracas, the administration remains categorical: it's too early for elections.

Negotiations on Ukraine to resume within weeks

Washington plans to increase diplomatic pressure to assess the real possibilities for ending the war in Ukraine. Marco Rubio said concrete efforts to resume dialogue will begin in the next few weeks.

“Both sides have very clear and firm red lines. Until we can bring them closer together, we will not achieve the desired end result,“ the top US diplomat told Fox News. His statement came just after his key meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Manila. According to analysts quoted by LIGA.net and НВ (New Voice of Ukraine), the US is preparing a completely new package of proposals after earlier mediation formats were temporarily delayed due to Washington's focus on the conflict with Iran.

Venezuelan elections remain on the back burner

In parallel with the Ukrainian crisis, the US is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, where Washington-backed transition talks are underway between the interim government of Delcy Rodriguez and the political opposition. However, the Secretary of State has dashed hopes for a quick vote, saying that discussing a specific date for elections is premature.

In official statements reported by Reuters and the Associated Press, the White House emphasizes that the country must first go through a strict three-phase process: stabilization, economic recovery, and only then - free multi-party elections. Rubio called for patience, arguing that without building an independent electoral commission, a free press, and legitimate political parties, a democratic transition in Latin America is impossible.