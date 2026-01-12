Tensions Across Borders! Mexican President Had a Good Conversation with Donald Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had a "good conversation" with US President Donald Trump on security and efforts to reduce drug trafficking, reports "Reuters".

She indicated that she and the American leader discussed security, respecting Mexico's sovereignty, reducing drug trafficking, as well as trade and investment.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente about the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle violent drug-terrorist networks in Mexico and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons.

Last week, Trump said that the cartels rule Mexico and suggested that the US carry out strikes on ground targets to combat them.

These were the latest words from his escalating threats to deploy US military forces against drug cartels on Mexican territory.

Sheinbaum indicated that "collaboration and cooperation within the framework of mutual respect always yield results".