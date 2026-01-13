Trump to Iranians: Help is on the way

"Iranian patriots, keep protesting! Help is on the way", US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social and announced that he had canceled all talks with the leadership of Iran.

Amidst mass protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump initially canceled all talks with the leadership in Tehran and promised support to the demonstrators.

"They will pay a high price"

"Iranian patriots, keep protesting! Take over your institutions!" he wrote on Truth Social and announced that he had canceled all meetings with Iranian government officials until "the senseless killing of protesters stops."

"They will pay a high price," Trump wrote, adding in capital letters: "Help is on the way." It is not yet clear what exactly he means by this.

Germany summons Iranian ambassador

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin also reacted to the events in Iran and summoned the Iranian ambassador.

"The Iranian regime's brutal actions against its own population are shocking", reads the ministry's position, published in X. "We call on Iran to end the violence against its own citizens and respect their rights", the statement also says.

France and Denmark also summoned Iran's ambassadors to both countries.

Hundreds of demonstrators killed

Iranians have been protesting against the authoritarian regime in the Islamic Republic for more than two weeks. The security forces are responding with brutal cruelty. According to activists, hundreds of demonstrators have already been killed.