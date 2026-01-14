Mayor Klitschko: The situation in Kiev is the most serious since the beginning of the war

Kiev is in its most serious situation since the start of the full-scale war four years ago, said the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko, quoted by the BBC.

"The situation in Kiev is extremely complicated. We are seeing such a scale of problems for the first time since the start of the full-scale war," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

For several days now, the city has been experiencing serious power, heating and water supply outages after a massive Russian air attack. Emergency power supply regimes are in force, and thousands of residential buildings are left without heating.

According to the mayor, at the moment about 400 multi-storey buildings in Kiev are still without heating. They are part of nearly 6,000 apartment blocks affected after the attacks on January 9. It is expected that some of the buildings remaining without heating will be restored by the end of the day.

"The situation with heating on the right bank is already more stable. The situation on the left bank of the city remains more complicated," Klitschko specified.

He stressed that the situation with energy supply remains critical and directly affects all utilities. "Kiev is working on emergency power outage schedules. "Hourly schedules are currently not working," the mayor added.

The energy company DTEK reported on Wednesday that residents of the capital have an average of about three hours of electricity, followed by up to 10 hours without power.

At the Kiev station there are trains with diesel locomotives that are heated and there one can charge their phones and other electronic devices. These are the so-called "Trains of Indestructibility" - they do not travel anywhere, but provide warmth and shelter to those in need.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko told the Verkhovna Rada that the situation with the electricity supply in Kiev could begin to improve as early as the evening of January 15, provided that there are no new Russian strikes.