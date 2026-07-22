Ukraine strikes logistics centers supplying Russian army

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had struck what he described as logistics centers in Russia's Krasnodar and Stavropol regions supplying components for drones and other equipment to the Russian army, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

In addition, an oil depot, a tanker and four cargo ships from the Russian "shadow fleet" were struck in the Black and Azov Seas, the Ukrainian president added.

Moscow has already denied the claim that it uses the "Wildberries" logistics center for military purposes.

In addition, Reuters reports that Ukraine has agreed to export drones to the United States to participate in a Pentagon program called "Drone Domination". Six Ukrainian companies have been granted permission to export about 100 drones each. There has been no official confirmation from Kiev or Washington yet.

Fires broke out at power distribution substations in Yalta and Alushta in occupied Crimea after a drone attack last night, Ukrinform reported, citing the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", BTA reported.

"Another power distribution substation was damaged and is on fire in Yalta," the channel wrote. It added that a fire had also broken out at a substation in Yalta. Ukrinform recalls that between July 1 and 20, Ukrainian drones hit 104 substations in Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.