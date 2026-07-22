Italy intends to reach NATO's defense spending target of 5% of GDP over the next ten years, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told lawmakers, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

“We intend to reach the 5% target over the next decade while respecting public finance constraints and, of course, the prerogatives of parliament“, Tajani said.

Tajani told lawmakers that Italy, together with the Saudi Foreign Ministry, will organize a meeting of the Global Alliance for a Two-State Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in Rome on July 28 and 29. conflict, ANSA reported.

The meeting will also have a “strong component dedicated to interfaith dialogue“, Tajani explained, stressing that this topic is essential for the prospect of achieving peace.

The foreign minister added that on August 4, Rome will host another session of the dialogue on Lebanon, after the Italian capital hosted a previous such session last week.