US European Command says it is working with Bulgarian government against potential threats

US European Command wrote in a Facebook post that the US has regional defense capabilities on NATO's eastern flank, including in Bulgaria, and that it is working closely with the Bulgarian government, as well as partners and allies in the region, to remain vigilant and counter all potential threats.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghei warned Bulgaria not to allow the US to “use its territory for military operations against Iran“, BTA reported.

The Bulgarian government said it would seek parliamentary approval for deployment of up to eight US tanker aircraft at “Bezmer” airbase, about 260 km southeast of the capital Sofia.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov stated before the extraordinary session of the parliamentary defense committee that he has no concerns regarding the deployment of American aircraft at the Bezmer airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Bulgaria received a note from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia regarding the possible deployment of US Air Force tanker aircraft at the “Bezmer“ airport, the press center of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry announced.

Iran's positions on this sensitive issue were presented through the existing diplomatic channel, the statement said.

The Republic of Bulgaria is not taking any hostile actions against Iran in fulfillment of its contractual commitments to its ally the United States. It is excluded that any military actions in the Middle East will take place from the territory of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

We hope that as soon as possible both parties to the conflict will re-engage in de-escalation and cessation of military actions, which they managed to agree on very recently. Bulgaria appeals for an immediate cessation of military actions and the resumption of talks to negotiate a ceasefire, which would allow for the achievement of a sustainable agreement ending the conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in the statement.

Earlier, the Defense Committee in the Bulgarian Parliament supported a draft resolution on the residence in Bulgaria of US aviation and military personnel to support operations in the Middle East. The resolution is to be voted on in the plenary hall. The draft resolution was submitted to parliament for consideration by the Council of Ministers on July 20.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghei warned Bulgaria not to allow the United States to "use its territory for military operations against Iran", Reuters reported, citing Iranian media, including IRNA.