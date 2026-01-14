Closed! US to halt visa processing for 75 countries

The administration of US President Donald Trump will halt visa processing for 75 countries from January 21, Reuters reported, citing "Fox News". The television station cited a statement from the State Department, BTA reports.

Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, Brazil, Nigeria and Thailand are among the countries affected, the information indicates.

State Department officials have not yet responded to a request for comment on the statement, which "Fox News" said ordered US embassies to deny visas under current law while the department reviews its procedures. There is no information on when exactly this will happen.

The suspension of visa processing comes amid a sweeping crackdown on immigration by Republican President Trump since taking office in January last year.

In November, Trump vowed to "permanently stop" immigration from all "Third World countries" after a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guardsman.