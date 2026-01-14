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Ramzan Kadyrov: I swear to Allah, I am completely healthy

Ramzan Kadyrov: I swear to Allah, I am completely healthy

Earlier, media outlets, citing Ukrainian sources, reported serious health problems for the head of the Chechen Republic

Jan 14, 2026 22:39 527

Ramzan Kadyrov: I swear to Allah, I am completely healthy - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said in a live broadcast on his assistant's page on social networks that he has no problems with his kidneys or stomach, TASS news agency reported, quoted by Focus.

"I swear to Allah, I have no problems with my kidneys, spleen or stomach. The only thing I can't stand is pepper, but otherwise I am completely healthy. And I have the strength. What do you want from us?“, Kadyrov said.

Earlier, media outlets, citing Ukrainian sources, reported serious health problems for the head of the Chechen Republic. It is alleged that the politician suffered from kidney failure and his condition is assessed as serious.