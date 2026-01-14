The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said in a live broadcast on his assistant's page on social networks that he has no problems with his kidneys or stomach, TASS news agency reported, quoted by Focus.
"I swear to Allah, I have no problems with my kidneys, spleen or stomach. The only thing I can't stand is pepper, but otherwise I am completely healthy. And I have the strength. What do you want from us?“, Kadyrov said.
Earlier, media outlets, citing Ukrainian sources, reported serious health problems for the head of the Chechen Republic. It is alleged that the politician suffered from kidney failure and his condition is assessed as serious.
Ramzan Kadyrov: I swear to Allah, I am completely healthy
Earlier, media outlets, citing Ukrainian sources, reported serious health problems for the head of the Chechen Republic
Jan 14, 2026 22:39 527
The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said in a live broadcast on his assistant's page on social networks that he has no problems with his kidneys or stomach, TASS news agency reported, quoted by Focus.