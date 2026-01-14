US President Donald Trump wrote on social media today that anything less than the US having control of Greenland is unacceptable, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

He made his statement hours before Vice President J.D. Vance was to host Danish and Greenlandic representatives for talks.

“NATO would become a much stronger and more effective organization if Greenland was in the hands of the UNITED STATES“, Trump wrote.

With regard to Iran, Trump's threat to impose a 25% tax on imports from countries that trade with the Islamic Republic could lead to higher prices for American consumers and further exacerbate tensions in a country where inflation is over 40%. At the same time, an AP-NORC poll shows that 56% of American adults believe that Trump has overstepped the mark in terms of military interventions abroad, and a majority disapprove of the way he is conducting foreign policy. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are under intense pressure from Trump to vote today against a war powers resolution aimed at limiting his ability to take further military action against Venezuela. The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Viviane Motzfeldt, arrived earlier at the White House for a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as US President Donald Trump reiterated his demand that Washington take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, Reuters reported. Trump also said that NATO would is much more frightening and will be much more effective if Greenland falls into the hands of the US. "Anything less than that is unacceptable", he wrote on his social network "Truth Social".

"NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dog teams won't do! Only the US can!!!", he wrote in another post, referring to Russia's and China's interests in Greenland and the Arctic.

Denmark and Greenland say the island is not for sale, that threats of force are reckless, and that security issues should be resolved between allies. Leading European Union countries have backed Denmark.

Before the meeting, Copenhagen and Nuuk said they had begun to increase their military presence in and around Greenland in close cooperation with the alliance, as part of their pledge to strengthen the defense of the Arctic. According to the Danish Ministry of Defense, the increased military presence will include a number of exercises this year, involving aircraft, ships and soldiers.

The aim is to conduct maneuvers to deploy forces in the specific conditions of the Arctic and to strengthen NATO's presence, a joint statement from the foreign ministries of Denmark and Greenland said. The exercises could include working out ways to support the authorities in Greenland, monitoring critical infrastructure, deploying fighter jets in and around Greenland, carrying out naval tasks, as well as receiving allied troops, the statement said. The reason is that "security tensions have reached as far as the Arctic," the ministries said.