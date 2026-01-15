Reduction of military activities along the border! South Korea considers restoring pact with Pyongyang

South Korea is considering restoring a suspended pact with North Korea to reduce military activities along their border, and relevant discussions are underway.

This was stated on Wednesday by National Security Adviser Wi Soon-lak, quoted by "Yonhap".

The pact was signed in 2018 between former President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but was completely suspended in 2024 due to heightened tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

When asked if the government was taking steps to restore the pact, Wi said the government was holding internal discussions, calling the efforts "basic government's direction.

"A final conclusion has not yet been reached and consultations are currently underway," Wi told reporters.

Regarding Pyongyang's accusation that Seoul sent drones to the North twice in September and earlier this month, Wi said the government was conducting an internal investigation to determine who was behind them.

If civilians were found to have sent the drones, Wi said it would "very likely violate current laws and constitute a violation of the armistice agreement, which would require appropriate measures and punishments."