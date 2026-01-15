The Washington Post: Israel and Iran were holding secret negotiations through the Kremlin! There may not be a new war

In December, Israeli officials, through Russia, informed the Iranian leadership that they would not strike Iran, The Washington Post reports, citing sources, Focus writes.



According to the publication's sources, Iran responded via a Russian channel that it would also refrain from a preemptive strike.



Correspondence between Israel and Iran, as well as Russia's role as a mediator, were unusual, given the hostility between the countries, the article states.



However, according to diplomats and regional officials, these contacts reflect Israel's desire to avoid being perceived as a factor that exacerbates tensions in relations with Iran.



Although Iranian officials have reacted positive about Israel's initiative, they were wary of Israel's intentions, two sources familiar with the exchange of messages said.



The report said Iran believed that even if the Israeli assurances were sincere, they left open the possibility that the US military could strike Iran in a campaign coordinated by the two allies, while Israel focused its firepower exclusively on Hezbollah, the officials said.