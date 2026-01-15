US President Donald Trump has made it clear that Volodymyr Zelensky is sabotaging and delaying the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. This opinion is expressed by the special representative of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev, Focus reports.



"It is clear to President Trump that Zelensky is sabotaging and delaying the achievement of peace“, he writes in X, commenting on the statements of the US President in an interview with Reuters.



True and important. President Trump is clear that Zelensky is sabotaging and delaying peace. 🕊️👇 https://t.co/joTZPSdLF0 — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) January 15, 2026

The American leader said that the end of the war in Ukraine is being delayed due to Kiev's position. In an interview with the British agency, the American leader was asked why US efforts have not yet led to a settlement of the conflict, and he pointed to Zelensky.

The US president added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to make an agreement.