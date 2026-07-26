Missile strike on Kiev: Debris hits block

On the night of July 26 Russia inflicted another missile strike on Kiev, using ballistic missiles that are difficult to intercept.

As a result of the attack, debris fell on an 18-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. A fire broke out at the scene between the 7th and 8th floors. Rescue teams are responding to signals in several city areas. Fires from fallen fragments have also been registered in the Solomyanskyi and Desnyanskyi districts.

Due to the immediate threat from ballistic missiles, air raid sirens in Kiev and surrounding regions were activated for the second time in one night. Local authorities urged citizens to stay in shelters until the danger is completely lifted. The attack comes just hours after Ukrainian intelligence warned of a massive strike being prepared.

In parallel with the strikes on the capital, powerful explosions and gunfire echoed in the Russian-occupied territories. Local public groups in Telegram are reporting explosions in Melitopol, Donetsk and on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula. According to initial data from monitoring channels, the activation of partisan movements and drone strikes has led to power outages in a number of occupied settlements. Information about the scale of damage there continues to be clarified.