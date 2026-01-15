Russia wants to take over Greenland? What is its goal in the Arctic?

Russia presented its strategy for the development of the Arctic until 2035 back in 2020. It talked about the new role that Russia wants to take on in the region both economically and in terms of security, writes the German public media ARD.

In recent years, Russia has begun to re-operate over 50 old Soviet-era military bases on the shores of the Arctic, and has also modernized them, writes the German media. In addition, radar stations and air defense systems are maintained in the region.

Russia has also deployed strategic bombers there at various military airfields. In addition, there are missile bases where tests are carried out. In 2021, the Navy launched a supersonic missile from a frigate into the Arctic Ocean.

Protection of sea routes and gas production

Since 2021, the Northern Fleet has been designated a military district - it must guarantee the sea routes to the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The Northern Fleet also includes submarines equipped with nuclear missiles, ARD explains.

These submarines represent the bulk of Russia's nuclear retaliatory strike capabilities. That is, thanks to ocean-based missiles, Russia could react if attacked with nuclear warheads. For this reason, submarines enjoy absolute priority.

The Northern Fleet and military bases must guarantee the security of the Arctic coast, which is 24,000 kilometers long. This is important for Russia, as the Arctic region produces about 90 percent of Russia's gas and 60 percent of its oil.

At the same time, Russia is developing plans to exploit the supposed huge deposits of various subsoil resources in the Arctic.

The largest fleet of icebreakers

The Arctic Ocean is also becoming increasingly interesting as a sea route, as the ice-free period is constantly lengthening due to climate change. The Northern Sea Route, along the Russian coast, is becoming increasingly attractive for trade between the Far East and Europe, the German media notes.

Russia sees it as a lever for exerting economic and geopolitical influence, ARD continues. The world's largest fleet of icebreakers with over 30 ships must keep this route passable.

Claims and problems

In a speech in the summer of 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia claims a leading role in the Arctic, the German media recalls.

But Russia has to contend with a number of problems: to this day, the Northern Sea Route lacks ports and the necessary infrastructure. The military does not have enough personnel, as the personnel are engaged in the war against Ukraine.

And the extraction of underground resources is very difficult due to the fact that, partly due to Western sanctions, the necessary equipment is largely lacking.

Author: Jürgen Buch (ARD)