Zakharova: Blackmail and threats against Cuba are unacceptable

Russia said today that the use of blackmail and threats against Cuba is unacceptable, after US President Donald Trump called on Havana to conclude an agreement before it is too late, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean region. Of course, we are concerned about the growing tension and the escalation of aggressive rhetoric, including against our friendly Republic of Cuba," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"We advocate the settlement of all interstate contradictions through political and diplomatic channels. We are convinced that the language of blackmail and threats is simply unacceptable, especially in relation to the Island of Freedom, its people and government, which for decades have experienced the full horror of illegitimate, illegal and unlawful sanctions, which have indeed already gone down in history under the name of "blockade", TASS quoted Zakharova as saying.

Cuba reacted sharply to the call made today by US President Donald Trump to agree to a "deal before it is too late". Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused the United States of "criminal behavior" that threatens world peace, Reuters reported.

"Nobody dictates to us what to do," announced, for his part, President Miguel Diaz-Canel, quoted by Agence France-Presse. Diaz-Canel noted that Cuba is a "free, independent country". "Cuba does not attack; it has been subjected to 66 years of aggression by the United States," he stressed.