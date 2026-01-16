Rosatom will do everything possible to introduce nuclear energy in Turkey this year

The Director of „Rosatom“ Sergey Likhachev commented on the progress of the construction of the Turkish „Akkuyu“ nuclear power plant in Mersin (southeastern Turkey), stating that the Russian energy company will do everything possible „to introduce nuclear energy in Turkey this year“, the Anadolu Agency reported, referring to an interview Likhachev gave to Russian television, BTA reported.

„Rosatom“ is building Turkey's first nuclear power plant under a 2010 agreement. It was expected to be put into operation in 2025, but this did not happen due to delays.

The director of „Rosatom“ said that preparations for the commissioning of the nuclear power plant are underway.

He stressed that despite all the difficulties and harsh economic conditions „Rosatom“ has fulfilled its obligations. According to him, „Akkuyu“ was under serious pressure.

„The heaviest pressure was exerted when „Siemens“ did not send the equipment it was supposed to deliver. We found ourselves in a situation where investments worth 2 million dollars were frozen and the payment system practically collapsed. Despite these conditions, we did not stop for a moment. From now on, we will also do everything necessary to move forward (...) we will do everything to introduce nuclear energy in Turkey this year“, said the director of “Rosatom“.

He defined the 21st century as the century of electricity technologies. According to him, this predetermines the process of electricity production and its provision at appropriate prices, and as the only solution for this, Likhachev sees the development of nuclear energy technologies.