Free Maduro in Havana! Tens of thousands of Cubans protested in front of the US embassy in the capital

Tens of thousands of Cubans protested today in front of the US embassy in the capital Havana, denouncing the killing of 32 Cuban soldiers in Venezuela and calling on the US to release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was detained in an operation earlier this month, the Associated Press reported, BTA writes.

The demonstrators gathered in the open-air "Jose Marti" square against the US embassy as part of a rally organized by the Cuban government amid rising tensions between Cuba and the US following the January 3 US attack on Venezuela.

Thirty-two Cuban soldiers were part of Maduro's security forces. They were killed during the raid on the Venezuelan president's residence in Caracas, in which he was detained and taken to New York, where he will face trial on drug trafficking charges.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel shook hands with some of the demonstrators before addressing them. "The current US administration has ushered in a new era of barbarity, plunder and neo-fascism," he said. "No one here surrenders. The current emperor of the White House and his disgraced secretary of state have not stopped threatening me," he added.

The demonstration was a manifestation of the population's dissatisfaction after Donald Trump recently insisted that Cuba conclude an agreement with him before "it's too late," without specifying exactly what agreement he had in mind. The American president also indicated that Cuba will no longer live thanks to Venezuela's oil and money. Experts say that cutting off access to fuel for Cuba would have catastrophic consequences, as the island nation already struggles with frequent power outages.

"Cuba should not make any political concessions, and they will not be at the table for negotiations aimed at achieving understanding between Cuba and the United States. It is important that they (the Americans, ed.) understand this. "We will always be open to dialogue and improving relations between our two countries, but only on the basis of equality and mutual respect," stressed President Díaz-Carnel.

After the president's speech, the demonstration turned into a parade that Cubans call the "march of the fighters", a tradition dating back to the time of the country's former leader Fidel Castro. The majority were led by people holding portraits of 32 slain soldiers.

"Down with imperialism! Cuba will win!", the majority chanted.

The demonstration came a day after tens of thousands of Cubans gathered in front of the Ministry of the Armed Forces to pay tribute to the slain soldiers.