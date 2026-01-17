Moscow reports progress on the front in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions

Russian forces said they had taken control of two more settlements in Ukraine - Privole in Donetsk region and Priluki in Zaporizhia region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, quoted by TASS and Reuters, BTA reports.

In a statement, the ministry indicated that units of the Southern Group of Forces "liberated" Privole, while units of the "East" Group penetrated deep into the enemy's defenses and "liberated" Priluki.

Reuters notes that it is unable to independently verify these claims.

The ministry added that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have struck energy and transport facilities used by the Ukrainian army, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries in 167 regions.

According to the statement, Russian air defense shot down two Ukrainian long-range "Neptune" missiles and 214 aircraft-type drones. In addition, air defense assets destroyed 6 rocket shells from US-made HYMARS multiple launch rocket systems.