At least 13 people have been killed and at least 75 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, a constituent entity of the Russian Federation. This was announced by authorities in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan.

The target of the drone attack was the city of Nizhnekamsk. It is located about 1,200 kilometers from the front line and has approximately 240,000 inhabitants. It is home to two oil refineries and a petrochemical plant. The city has been attacked in the past.

Russia speaks of "large-scale" attack

Tatarstan authorities speak of "large-scale" Ukrainian drone attack targeting "industrial and civilian" targets. Footage of a large black cloud of smoke over an oil refinery near Nizhnekamsk has emerged online.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that Ukraine's armed forces had struck the "Taneko" refinery, causing a fire.

Ukraine has been carrying out heavy strikes on Russian oil refineries almost daily, using long-range missiles and drones developed in the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier said that 456 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted and destroyed overnight. The attacks were directed against 15 Russian regions and the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Russia's attacks continue

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities reported new artillery attacks by Russia. Five people were killed in the Kharkiv region, with the strike targeting a residential area in Bugaevka.

According to information from Ukrainian authorities, a Russian drone attack also took place in the Kherson region, where a man was killed in a taxi. During the night, Russia carried out strikes with a total of 126 drones, according to data from the Ukrainian Air Force.