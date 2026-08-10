A New Era: How Ukraine and Taiwan Are Changing Global Defense

The global security architecture is undergoing a radical shift, driven by lessons from the battlefield in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

While Western defense giants fear the economic consequences of Kiev’s innovations, countries like Taiwan and the United Kingdom are rushing to adapt their strategies to the new reality of cheap but high-tech weapons of mass destruction and defense.

Patriot manufacturers’ fears: Ukraine is undercutting the market with cheap missiles

American manufacturers of anti-aircraft missile systems MIM-104 Patriot are facing unexpected competitive pressure from their partners. According to investigations by leading Western media outlets, US defense corporations are expressing serious concerns that Ukraine will not only improve missile defense technology, but also drastically reduce the cost of its own interceptor production.

Currently, one original missile for the “Patriot“ system (in the PAC-3 MSE modification) costs approximately $3.8 to $4 million, and the production cycle takes more than two years, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (wsj.com). Against this background, the Ukrainian company Fire Point has already successfully tested a prototype of its new FP-7.x interceptor missile, the market value of which is estimated at only $700,000 — almost five times cheaper than the American equivalent, the Financial Times (ft.com) reported in its analysis.

Although US President Donald Trump recently expressed caution about The official granting of licenses to produce the Patriot to Kiev due to concerns about the depletion of US stocks, negotiations between Ukraine and European arms manufacturers on the alternative anti-ballistic system Freyja (Freyja) continue in full force, reports Reuters (reuters.com). Western corporations fear that after the war, Kiev could become a large-scale exporter of cheap defense technology to Europe, seizing market share from traditional US suppliers.

Taiwan borrows from Kiev: "Hellscape full of drones" to protect against China

The lessons of the war in Ukraine are also fundamentally changing defense planning in East Asia. Taiwan has officially adopted Ukraine's asymmetric "David vs. Goliath" approach to level the playing field against the vast army of the People's Republic of China, The New York Times (nytimes.com) reported in a detailed report.

Taipei is developing a large-scale defense strategy known in American military circles as “Hellscape“ (Hell Full of Drones). The goal is to create huge fleets of thousands of air, land and sea autonomous drones that can flood the Taiwan Strait the second Beijing launches an amphibious operation. According to information from NDTV (ndtv.com), Taiwan has budgeted more than $6.5 billion for the next five years for unmanned systems, with the goal of producing 100,000 drones per month by 2030.

At the same time, Taiwan is becoming a key global supplier of components for unmanned aircraft, independent of Chinese supply chains. In the first quarter alone, Taiwanese drone exports reached $115 million, surpassing indicators for the entire previous year, with a large part of the production being redirected to buyers in Europe and indirectly to Ukraine, the authors of the analysis in The New York Times (nytimes.com) add.

The United Kingdom responds to threats with a drone - a "cruise missile" with a range of 900 km

Europe is also investing heavily in new concepts for offensive and deterrent weapons. The United Kingdom has successfully completed the first phase of the development of a new deep-penetrating unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which in its characteristics and speed is closer to a tactical cruise missile, but is produced at a fraction of its cost.

The new British development has an operational range of up to a record 900 kilometers and is capable of carrying an explosive payload designed to hit fortified logistical infrastructure deep behind enemy lines, Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) reported. The project is part part of London's broader strategy to rapidly develop sovereign ballistic and cruise capabilities in response to Russian innovation on the front line and the shortage of conventional long-range missiles like Storm Shadow in NATO stockpiles. The new technology is expected to be shared for testing and joint production with European allies in the coming months.