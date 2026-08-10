The situation around the Russian capital and in the operational zones of the conflict remains extremely dynamic.

In the early hours of August 10, the air defense of the Russian Federation intercepted and destroyed eight Ukrainian drones that were approaching Moscow. The attack is part of a wider wave of strikes that have hit key infrastructure sites and border areas. In parallel with the military actions on the front lines, a new complicated case has emerged in the public domain - a lawyer for a convicted former deputy chief from Kuban officially announced that his client is disappeared without a trace in the combat zone after being sent there from the place of serving his sentence.

The attack on Moscow: What is known so far

According to official information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the eight drones were jammed and shot down by air defense and electronic warfare systems on the outskirts of Moscow.

Parts of the downed drones fell in areas around the capital.

Local authorities reported material damage to roofs and facades of industrial enterprises, but according to initial data, no citizens were seriously injured in the capital region itself.

The Russian military department added that the total number of Ukrainian drones destroyed over the European part of the country, Crimea and the Black Sea during the day exceeds 150 units.

The attacks are taking place against the backdrop of intensified Russian missile strikes against Ukraine's logistics and energy infrastructure, including in the port city of Odessa.

The Mysterious Disappearance of the Former Deputy Chief from Kuban

In addition to the escalation in the air, the Russian media and legal circles are discussing the disappearance of a former high-ranking civil servant from Kuban (Krasnodar Territory). His lawyer told journalists that the man, who was serving a sentence and subsequently signed a contract to go to the front, is missing.

The defense is alarmed that there has been no contact with him for several weeks, and the military command is not providing specific data on his whereabouts or his status (whether he was captured, killed or deserted). The practice of convicted persons and former officials atoning for their sins on the battlefield remains widespread, but the lack of accountability often leads to similar legal and humanitarian cases in the area of the so-called “special military operation“.