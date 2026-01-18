Pressure on the US on the issue of the future of Greenland! EU may threaten Trump with the closure of US bases

The European Union may resort to economic sanctions, the introduction of trade tariffs or the threat of liquidation of US military bases on its territory to put pressure on the US on the issue of the future of Greenland, writes The Economist, quoted by Focus.



According to the magazine, Washington will have extreme difficulties in projecting its military power in Africa and the Middle East without access to European military bases such as Ramstein. For example, the success of the recent attacks on oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela was directly linked to access to the resources of British military airfields. It is noted that the White House's ability to track and counter threats in the Arctic will require cooperation with Greenland, Iceland, the United Kingdom and Norway, as well as other NATO allies.



The magazine notes that the choice in favor of confrontation with the United States is unlikely, as it will require the EU to rapidly increase military spending due to its dependence on American troops and the military-industrial complex. At the same time, the trade war will become a huge burden on the budgets of the European Union countries.



The British newspaper The Sunday Telegraph reported on the likelihood of such retaliatory measures by the EU on January 11.



On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States would begin to impose tariffs of 10% on Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France and Sweden, which would remain in force until the countries reach an agreement on the "full and final acquisition" of Greenland by Washington. This decision comes into effect on February 1, and on June 1 the rate will increase to 25%. The president has effectively criticized Europe's intention to send troops to the island, calling it a “very dangerous game”. Trump claims that possession of Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and the effective deployment of the US missile defense system Golden Dome (“Golden Dome”).