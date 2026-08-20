Ukraine: Will Fedorov overthrow Zelensky?

For seven years, Mykhailo Fedorov stood by Zelensky, but now he is becoming the biggest threat to his power. Will the former defense minister be able to call elections in the midst of a war and can he win them?

After seven years as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's inner circle, Mykhailo Fedorov is now standing against him.

In a video address, Fedorov said: "Ukraine can simultaneously wage war and remain a democracy. Elections are not just a ballot - now is the moment when the government must ask citizens: "We did this and that. You have to say whether you still trust us to continue."

Elections during war - is it possible?

The former defense minister put the topic of new elections on the table. Before that, he stated unequivocally - Ukrainians have lost trust in Zelensky, and the reason for this is corruption. However, he did not name names in his accusations.

Until recently, holding elections in wartime was considered taboo in Ukraine. Therefore, even Zelensky's opponents in the country are skeptical of Fedorov's call. "Of course, elections are necessary in a democratic state. And of course, Fedorov is right when he says that it is not Putin who can decide whether there will be elections in Ukraine or not. But in fact, it is not Putin who decides, but the war, or more precisely - martial law," publicist Vitaly Portnikov commented to ARD. The country's current laws do not allow elections to be held during martial law, Zelensky's critic emphasizes. In addition, a full-fledged election campaign is unlikely to be possible while Russia is shelling Ukraine daily with missiles and drones.

As minister, Fedorov was responsible for the digital transformation in Ukraine, and although he did not explicitly propose that the elections be held online, this is logical given his portfolio. But many are skeptical.

Fedorov has a good chance of winning the election

Despite the criticism, Fedorov's address has started a debate in the country, ARD writes. The media's correspondent Florian Kellermann spoke with Mikhail Okhorodnikov - a man who voted for Zelensky seven years ago, but today goes to the protests in support of Mikhail Fedorov. "Many of us thought that it was not the time for elections, that they could shake up society and do a favor to the enemy. But we discussed it and I now have a different opinion - because of the corruption scandals that have become public, and because the authorities do not listen to public opinion", he says. According to Okhorodnikov, the topic of elections should be discussed - for example, they could first be held at the local level in municipalities that are far from the front.

If presidential elections were held in Ukraine right now, the former defense minister certainly has a chance of winning, ARD notes. Surveys show that more than half of the people trust him - significantly more than President Zelensky. Fedorov's critics believe that this is why he is ready for elections even in wartime.