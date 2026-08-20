Every night, 30-40 Palestinians should be "eliminated" - this shocking statement by Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir has provoked a sharp reaction from the German government. "A line has been crossed", said Lars Klingbeil.

"I believe that targeted killings should be carried out in Gaza," Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday. He also explained how he envisions this: every night, 30-40 Palestinians should be "eliminated". The statements of the minister in Netanyahu's cabinet caused mass indignation throughout the world.

Ben-Gwir clarified that he was not only talking about Palestinian fighters who pose an immediate danger - according to him, there are people in the Gaza Strip who do not deserve to live. "They are not even human", he added.

Merz's office reacted sharply to the statement

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reacted to the statements of the controversial Israeli politician. "The Chancellor strongly condemns Minister Ben-Gwir's inhumane and contrary to international law calls - they are unacceptable", said his spokesman in Berlin. Merz is currently on leave.

However, his office also criticized Israel's plans to continue expanding settlements in the West Bank: Merz is following these moves "with great concern". There must be no further annexations, the spokesman added: "As an occupying power, Israel must treat the Palestinians with dignity, protect their property and provide public administration and humanitarian aid."

Klingbeil: "A line has truly been crossed"

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil demanded that this statement not remain without consequences. "These are statements that we as the federal government cannot accept in any way," he told the Sat.1 television channel. Sanctions are being discussed at the European level, Klingbeil pointed out. He added that Germany should not remain silent despite its solidarity with the State of Israel. "A line has truly been crossed", stressed Merz's deputy from the German Social Democratic Party.

The Catholic news agency KNA describes Ben-Gvir as perhaps "the most radical figure" in the Israeli government. The security minister is highly controversial internationally for his racist, religious fundamentalist and ultra-nationalist views. Because of this, many countries have already banned him from entering their territory - Australia, France, Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, the Netherlands, etc.

Calls for sanctions and a halt to arms exports

The opposition Green Party in the German Bundestag is also pushing for strict measures: "I call on the federal government to impose an entry ban on this person and to advocate for the imposition of similar sanctions at the European level," their leader Franziska Brantner told "Politico".

This is not the first time that Ben-Gwir has attracted attention with horrifying calls for violence against Palestinians, she also emphasized. And her colleague from the Left, Lea Reisner, called in an interview with "Deutschlandfunk" to stop arms exports to Israel.

"Extremely shameful and irresponsible"

The Central Council of Jews in Germany also reacted to Ben-Gvir's call for mass murders of Palestinians - his statements are in direct contradiction to Jewish values and harm Israel's reputation, Central Council Chairman Josef Schuster told KNA. "Itamar Ben-Gvir's behavior is deeply shameful and irresponsible". It illustrates the danger posed by far-right forces, Schuster said.

The Chairwoman of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany, Kirsten Fers, described Ben-Gvir's statements on the social network Threads as "an attack on humanity". The bishop recalled that regardless of religious differences, every person is created in God's image and dignity must be irrevocable. "No one can give or take away this dignity," Fers insists.