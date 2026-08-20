Dozens killed and injured in heavy Russian attacks on Kiev

Russia again launched massive strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kiev. At least twelve people were killed and more than 30 were injured. Ukrainian drone strikes on targets in the Moscow region continued overnight.

According to the Ukrainian Civil Defense Service, at least twelve people were killed and more than 30 were injured in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The airstrikes continued until the early morning hours. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, cited by ARD, Russia used dozens of ballistic missiles and almost 170 drones.

There was damage to residential buildings, one medical facility and one educational facility. In the Solomyansky district, the top two floors of a nine-story apartment building were destroyed. People were trapped in two apartment buildings and a school shelter. Areas around the Ukrainian capital were also attacked. One person was killed there, the governor responsible said. The information could not be independently verified.

Airborne alert across the country

An airborne alert was declared overnight for most of the country. Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up their attacks in recent months. Russian forces are increasingly using long-range weapons to attack cities across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they do not have air defense missiles to repel Russian attacks.

Poland and Romania with preventive measures

Given the increased Russian attacks on Ukraine, Poland has taken measures to protect its airspace, the Polish army announced on the X platform.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense also stated that during the night, radar systems detected air targets near the Ukrainian border. As a result, two Spanish fighter jets, which are in Romania as part of NATO missions, as well as a Romanian Air Force helicopter, took off. According to the ministry, a drone crashed in an uninhabited area near Galati in Tulcea County.

New Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow and the region

According to authorities, the Moscow region was again targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks overnight. The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, reported at least 250 drones, most of which were destroyed, the ARD report added.