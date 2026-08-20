Geopolitical tension: AfD warns CDU of war with Russia, Pyongyang hits back at Zelensky, and London is under threat

Global conflict escalates: Germany and Britain receive sharp warnings, while DPRK denies sending 50,000 fighters to help Moscow.

The world woke up on August 20, 2026 with a series of key geopolitical tremors that draw new dividing lines between the West, Russia, and its allies. While in Germany the opposition accuses the ruling party of provoking a direct clash with the Kremlin, the British government is analyzing four possible scenarios for Russian retaliation, and North Korea has officially rejected Kiev's claims of large-scale military support on the front.

Germany: “Alternative for Germany“ accused the CDU of inciting war with Moscow

The co-chairman of the German right-wing party “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) Tino Krupala has issued a sharp warning to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). He called on the traditional right to stop making baseless accusations and not to drag the country into a direct war with the Russian Federation.

His reaction was prompted by statements by CDU politicians who blamed Moscow for recent incidents with drones and explosive devices on German territory, including in the security zone of Leipzig/Halle airport. Krupala strongly criticized this rhetoric on the social network X, calling it a dangerous escalation that threatens Berlin's national security. According to a report by the MOS NEWS news agency [https://mos.news/news/society/v-adg-raskritikovali-khds-i-prizvali-ne-vtyagivat-germaniyu-v-voynu-s-rossiey/], the AfD is pushing for diplomatic distancing from the conflict to avoid a catastrophic clash.

London under fire: The Telegraph's four options for a Russian response

Meanwhile, the UK faces the real danger of an asymmetric response from the Kremlin due to its active support for Ukraine. The new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed that London remains 100% behind Kiev, despite warnings from the Russian embassy about the use of British drones on Russian territory.

An analysis by the prestigious publication The Telegraph, cited by the information portal Publika.ua [https://www.publika.ua/rssnews/uanews/1384256/], outlines the four main scenarios through which Russia could “retaliate“ to the British:

Intensified Sabotage: Undertaking covert sabotage against British assets, including logistics centres and factories on the territory of Ukraine.

Undertaking covert sabotage against British assets, including logistics centres and factories on the territory of Ukraine. Cyberattacks: Massive strikes against UK critical infrastructure, financial sector and government institutions.

Massive strikes against UK critical infrastructure, financial sector and government institutions. Hybrid Threats in Europe: Provocations near NATO borders, fueled by intelligence and deployment of new technologies.

Provocations near NATO borders, fueled by intelligence and deployment of new technologies. Supplying weapons to enemies of the West: Provoking tension in other hot spots around the world by transferring Russian know-how to anti-Western groups.

Pyongyang speaks out: Kim Yo-jong calls Zelensky's words “cheap rumor“

Against this backdrop, North Korea has reacted extremely sharply to the accusations of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kiev had earlier announced that Moscow planned to deploy an additional contingent of nearly 50,000 North Korean troops to directly engage in fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.

Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a high-ranking party official, made an official statement to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). She categorically denied these allegations, calling them a “false rumor of the Kiev clique“, which has no factual basis. The international agency Reuters, quoted by UNIAN [unian.net], reports that Kim Yo-jong has transferred all responsibility for the prolongation of the “Ukrainian crisis“ on Washington and the collective West, adding that cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow is developing strictly within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty.

What happened in the last few hours shows that diplomatic channels between key global players remain blocked, and the rhetoric of confrontation is reaching critical levels at the end of August 2026.