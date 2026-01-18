Under strict confidentiality! The Pentagon secretly tried to obtain information about military sites in Greenland

In 2025, the United States, under conditions of strict confidentiality, tried to obtain from its Danish colleagues in Greenland information about military sites, ports and air bases on the island, writes the Danish daily Berlingske.



As the publication writes, the information was obtained from documents of the armed forces and the Ministry of Defense, which were significantly redacted for national security reasons.



According to the publication, the contact, apparently, took place outside the usual channels, which are usually the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Danish military leadership.



Specifically, in January 2025, a US military twice, with an interval of 6 days, has turned to the Danish military command in Greenland for information.



"The first request for information was received on January 16, 2025. On January 26, the defense was again informed that the same unnamed person had requested additional information“, the media wrote.



This is, apparently, about Greenland's infrastructure, including critically important military infrastructure. That is - information that could be of great importance for planning a US invasion of the island. However, it is not clear whether the information was actually passed on to Washington and, if so, what kind.



The media noted that earlier that month, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., visited Greenland. This happened on January 7, 2025.



The US Embassy in Copenhagen told the newspaper that "no one should be surprised that the US is in dialogue and contact with its partners in Greenland and Denmark, as we work together to ensure security within the alliance and in the Arctic".