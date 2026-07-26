Kiev calls for vigilance against attempts to evade sanctions by Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha called in an article in X for vigilance against Russia's attempts to imitate diplomacy in order to thwart new sanctions decisions by Ukraine's allies, Ukrinform reports.

"In recent years, one pattern has been clear: every time new major sanctions are imposed - especially by the US - Putin does everything possible to buy time," Sibikha stressed.

He noted that the "preferred weapon" of Russian President Vladimir Putin is "fake diplomacy, staged phone calls and unscrupulous meetings".

"With Senator Lidzie Graham's sanctions bill to be introduced next week, we must remain vigilant. Russia may try to sabotage it by pretending to care about peace," Sibiha stressed.

According to him, timely sanctions decisions will encourage the Kremlin to stop hostilities.

"Increasing the pressure of sanctions on Moscow is not just timely - it is vital to counter Russian terror and to bring a real end to this war," concluded the Ukrainian top diplomat.