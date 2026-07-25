Volodymyr Zelensky: We will not stop! The Ukrainian army again struck the military plant in Kirov and the refinery in Ty

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces had carried out new long-range strikes on targets on Russian territory, which he described as "long-range sanctions". His words were quoted by the BBC.

In a post on "Telegram", the head of state said that last night targets in several Russian regions were hit, which, according to Kiev, are supporting Moscow's military actions against Ukraine.

"This night, the soldiers of our defense forces hit targets in different regions of Russia that are working for this war. This is again an enterprise in Kirov, from where components for the means with which Russia strikes our people are supplied. The distance from the state border of Ukraine is about 1,200 km. The Tyumen oil refinery, a logistics facility in Yekaterinburg, and a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Rostov-on-Don were also hit," Zelensky wrote.

He attached a video of fires at industrial facilities to his post.

Earlier, Tyumen Region Governor Alexander Moor confirmed an attack on the local oil refinery. The Wildberries company also reported a drone strike on a parking lot near its logistics center.

Rostov Region Governor Yuriy Slyusar reported that four people were injured in the attack on Rostov-on-Don. He said that minor damage was caused to two apartment buildings, two single-family houses, high-rise buildings under construction, commercial buildings and warehouses.

Zelensky said that the strike in Kirov was directed at a company producing components for the Russian military industry. However, the authorities in the Kirov region have so far reported only one attack on a military enterprise - carried out on the night of July 24. According to official Russian data, five people were killed and more than 30 were injured. At the moment, there is no confirmation from the Russian authorities about a second strike on the same facility.