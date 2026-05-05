Iran has introduced a new regime for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian authorities have announced new rules for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with the Islamic Republic's state television reporting the introduction of a new permit system, TASS reported, Focus reports.

According to the new regime, any ship that intends to pass through the strategic waterway will have to notify the Iranian authorities in advance. The vessel will then receive an electronic message with specific instructions and rules for transit.

Only after accepting these conditions will the ships receive official permission to pass through the strait.

It is stated that the documents will be issued by the so-called “new power“, without giving further details about the structure that will administer the regime.

The changes come against the backdrop of the operation launched by US President Donald Trump to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, called “Project Freedom“.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett said that during the American mission, Washington had no intention of violating Iranian borders.