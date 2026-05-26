Iran after new US strikes: Get ready for $200 per barrel!

As long as the US continues its “military adventures“ in the Middle East and near Iran, an agreement is out of the question, wrote Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Central Operations Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces “Khatam al-Anbiya“, on social networks, after the US strikes in southern Iran.

“The US government has repeatedly demonstrated that it only understands the language of force. Get ready for oil at a price of $200 per barrel“, he wrote.

On the night of May 26, the US military hit two ships of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system in the port of Bandar Abbas. The US said the ships had mined the Strait of Hormuz and the anti-aircraft missile system was aimed at US aircraft. The US called the strikes “defensive“ and said the ceasefire remained in place.

The US strikes on Iranian missile launchers and ships do not mean the ceasefire has been violated, Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin wrote on social media, citing sources.

“According to two well-informed sources, this does not mean the ceasefire is over“, Griffin wrote.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, three explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas.

According to Griffin, the US strikes have now ended. The journalist stressed that they were “defensive, not offensive“ and were not an attempt to violate the ceasefire.

On April 8, US President Donald Trump announced a halt to strikes against Iran in exchange for the full and immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The US leader later extended the ceasefire indefinitely.

In early May, the US and Iran exchanged strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. US forces attacked the Iranian ports of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, while Iran hit three US destroyers - the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta and USS Mason. Tehran accused Washington of violating the ceasefire, while Trump called the incident a “light kick in the pants“.