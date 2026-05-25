Ivan Shishkov: On Tuesday, the repair of the Vratsa-Montana road begins, and on Wednesday, the construction of the Ruse

In many places in the country, the infrastructure is like after a flood. This was commented on in the “Interview in NOVA News” by the regional minister Ivan Shishkov.

The restoration of the infrastructure in the districts of Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo after the floods began from the first moment after the water receded, Shishkov assured.

On the issue of the damaged water supply system in Sevlievo, the minister explained that the entire government was engaged in finding a pipe.

“As absurd as it may sound, there is no such metal pipe in all the warehouses of the water supply companies. And the entire government was engaged in one pipe. It came from “Bulgartransgaz””, said Shishkov.

He explained that water supply companies generally do not use metal pipes. “But it makes no sense for the state to never have a reserve. The state has never been ready and has not had a reserve for anything”, commented Shishkov. He added that the rivers and ravines have also not been cleaned very well.

For the last two days he has been in constant contact with the regional governors of Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo. Shishkov said that enormous efforts have been made. “Including the local structures of the RIA, they have been working continuously. I have already ordered them to conduct the first analysis of the bridge structures. Because if we really have structural damage somewhere, we must take urgent measures”, said Shishkov.

In many places in the country, the water supply networks are extremely old. We need to make a huge effort to be able to replace them, Shishkov commented.

He announced that repairs to the Vratsa-Montana road will begin on Tuesday. “This road is like after a flood”, the minister commented. On Wednesday, construction of a highway from Ruse to Makaza will also begin.