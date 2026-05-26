Zelensky to Merz: We defend Europe in full, not in part

In response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had proposed that Ukraine receive something like "partial membership" in the EU, Ukrainian President Zelensky said: "We defend Europe in full, not in part".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Germany's offer of "associated" EU membership for his country. "This is unfair, as Ukraine will not receive voting rights in the European Union," Zelensky wrote in a letter to EU leaders, quoted by Reuters.

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz had proposed allowing Ukraine to participate in EU meetings as an interim step, but without voting rights. This would facilitate the conclusion of an agreement to end the war.

"The path to negotiations is clear"

In his letter, Zelensky emphasizes that after the removal of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán from power last month, the path for real progress in accession negotiations is clear. "We defend Europe - and in full, not just in parts and not with half-measures." That is why the Ukrainian president believes that Ukraine deserves fair treatment and equal rights.