Ministry of Interior changes rules for fire extinguishers in cars

Changes are coming to the Ministry of Interior's requirements for fire extinguishers in vehicles. They are set out in a draft regulation published for public discussion by the Ministry of Interior.

According to the planned changes, passenger cars and light trucks up to 3.5 tons must be equipped with at least one powder fire extinguisher with a minimum of 1 kg of powder.

Vehicles over 3.5 tons, as well as vans up to 16 seats, must have at least one fire extinguisher with 2 kg of powder. This requirement also applies to trailers up to 10 tons.

Van with more than 16 seats and those over five tons, as well as trucks up to 12 tons and heavy-duty trailers must be equipped with a fire extinguisher with at least 6 kg of powder. The source of the information is the Ministry of Interior.

Cars must have a safety triangle, a first aid kit, a reflective vest, a spare tire and a fire extinguisher.

That is the current requirement. The new ideas that are yet to be discussed are forcing drivers like Momchil Angelov to check their equipment.

„I have to admit that I have never paid attention to what kind of fire extinguisher I have. I have never had to use it. The car is equipped with a first aid kit, a spare tire and a fire extinguisher. Yes, I suppose it meets the requirements“, says Momchil Angelov.

According to Vladimir Todorov from the Association of Accident Victims, at this moment more than 70-80% of cars are equipped with powder fire extinguishers.

“The new element is that when passing an annual technical inspection, this fire extinguisher must have a valid sticker“, explained Vladimir Todorov.

Momchil finds himself prepared to drive in our country, but admits that every time he leaves for Greece, he worries because the rules there are stricter and the fines are higher.

“I personally haven't had my license plates removed, but I've heard from acquaintances and friends that they've taken their license plates, removed their license plates for violations like “no seatbelt”, he says Momchil.

He is also familiar with the new requirements in Greece, according to which every car must have a first aid kit equipped with 16 specific items.

„I know they have requirements for adding new items. For example, there was a fire blanket, a fireproof blanket – I know I have to add that. I know they have requirements for expiration dates – I have to check“, shares Momchil.

The first aid kit must be in an accessible place, not locked and replaced regularly. If it is missing or incomplete, the fine is 30 euros.

The changes are expected to come into effect on January 1st next year. It turns out that even those living in Greece are not ready yet.

At this point in time, driving with flip-flops or headphones is prohibited in Greece. There should also be no luggage that obstructs the driver's view.