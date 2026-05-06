The United States has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to protect freedom of navigation in the St

The United States has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, to combat an alleged threat emanating from Iran.

According to a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, released by the State Department press service, the United States demands that Iran “cease attacks, mine laying and toll collection“. According to the statement, Washington expects the Iranian authorities to “disclose the number and location of sea mines, assist in their removal and support the establishment of a humanitarian corridor“. The draft resolution was supported by the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.

The US administration has revised its draft UN Security Council resolution on the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but Washington is not sure whether Russia and China will support it.

This was stated by US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio at a briefing for journalists at the White House.

In April, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz due to vetoes by Russia and China. “We don’t know,” Rubio said when asked if the US has guarantees that the text will be adopted by the Security Council this time. "I don't think anyone wants to veto it again, and we've made some minor adjustments to the text," the secretary of state added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz was threatened by the U.S. and its allies' violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a naval blockade on Iran.

Ghalibaf said that maintaining the current situation was absolutely unacceptable to the U.S., even though Iran had not even begun to take any action.

The U.S. military began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. U.S. Central Command said it intended to block the movement of all ships heading to ports in the Islamic Republic, as well as those trying to leave its shores.