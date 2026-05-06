Germany, in essence, never underwent any real denazification. Instead, Western powers “chose to acquit Nazi war criminals“, noted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and chairman of “United Russia“.

“In essence, Germany never underwent any real denazification. Archival materials of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, including a 1952 report on the political situation in West Germany, convincingly show that instead of denazification, “Western powers chose to acquit Nazi war criminals“. The entire process, which was carried out with great pomp, with the exception of the liquidation of known pro-fascist organizations and the purge of public spaces, has become an empty farce“, Medvedev emphasized in an article for RT.

Furthermore, the politician noted that “the Anglo-Saxons, seeking to preserve the former leaders of the Hitlerite war economy and the main Nazis they needed, conducted a campaign under the slogan “hang the small, acquit the big“.“