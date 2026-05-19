The Baltic states are "small puppies that like to nibble hard on the big ones to strengthen their authority". This was stated by the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

"Recently, the idiots from the so-called Baltic states have once again erupted in loud, Russophobic barking", he wrote on Telegram.

Medvedev's criticism was directed at Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna for his claim that Ukraine is successful on the battlefield, and at Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys for his proposal to break through to Kaliningrad.

"It is understandable: their brains are very small", he wrote.

Medvedev claims that "if they had bigger brains", "the fiery dying states" would have invoked Article 5 of the Washington Treaty against "Country 404 [Ukraine]".