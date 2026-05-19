Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Lithuania's plans to create a minefield on the border with Russia, calling it a sequel to the fairy tale "The Adventures of Pinocchio", TASS reports.

She was responding to media reports that Lithuania plans to create a minefield on the border with Russia as part of the European Union (EU) project to monitor the eastern flank.

"A minefield in an EU country." This is the title of the sequel to the fairy tale "The Adventures of Pinocchio", Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.