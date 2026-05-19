Vladimir Putin stated Russia and China are ready to support each other in defending their sovereignty

In his video address, released ahead of his official visit to China, which begins today, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the unprecedented level of Russian-Chinese relations is reflected in the readiness of the two countries to support each other on issues affecting their core interests, such as the defense of sovereignty and national unity, reports "Interfax'.

"Currently, Russian-Chinese relations have truly reached an unprecedented level. Their special character is manifested in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, readiness for cooperation on a mutually beneficial and equal basis, for conducting respectful dialogue and mutual support on issues affecting the fundamental interests of both countries, including the protection of sovereignty and national unity," Putin said.

Russia welcomes the introduction of a reciprocal visa-free regime with China, the Russian president noted.

"I would like to note that Russia has great respect for China's centuries-old history, its achievements in culture, art and science. And we are interested in our peoples getting closer, understanding each other even better and embracing all the good that lies in the rich traditions and heritage of our two countries. "That is why we welcome the introduction of a reciprocal visa-free regime between our countries," the Russian president said.

Putin also stressed that the introduction of a visa-free regime "not only promotes business and tourist exchanges, but also opens up new opportunities for communication and networking between the citizens of Russia and China."

We recall that Russia has signaled great anticipation ahead of Putin's upcoming visit to Beijing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described his country's expectations for the visit as "very high."

He stressed that relations between Russia and China are very diverse, extending beyond trade and the economy to "actively developing" dialogue in the field of education.

Peskov highlighted the personal significance of the two leaders' engagement, stressing that "every contact between Putin and Xi Jinping helps create a new impetus for the further development and expansion of relations".

The so-called "partnership without limits" between China and Russia - the world's largest producer of natural resources - has intensified since the West imposed sanctions to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

"We and our Chinese friends call it a "especially privileged" and strategic partnership," Peskov noted.

He further commented on the composition of the delegation, explaining that Russia does not seek to "compete" with the American team that visited China last week in this regard.

The Russian delegation will include relevant deputy prime ministers, government ministers and company heads, the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov was asked whether plans for the proposed "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline, which could one day deliver an additional billion cubic meters per year from Russia's Arctic gas fields through Mongolia to China, would be discussed.

""All issues that are on the economic agenda of our bilateral relations will naturally be considered," he replied.