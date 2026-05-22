Trump Sends 5,000 More US Troops to Poland

The United States is planning to send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, President Donald Trump announced.

“In light of the successful election of the current Polish President Karol Nawrocki, whom I proudly supported, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland“, he wrote on the social network Truth Social.

Earlier, Defense News reported that the US Army had canceled the deployment of the 2nd Armored Brigade of the 1st Cavalry Division, numbering more than 4,000 soldiers, and associated equipment to Poland. The publication's source did not disclose details of the decision.

About ten thousand US troops are currently deployed in Poland. Reuters reported yesterday that Washington plans to notify NATO allies on Friday about the reduction in military forces that could be deployed to help Europe in the event of a crisis.